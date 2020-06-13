Survived by his mother Yvonne, two brothers, Terry and Coe; two children, Tyler and Jordan; and two grandchildren, Jaylee and Joseph Jr.; as well as numerous other family members. Timmy was a beloved friend, brother, uncle, son, father and grandfather. His smile, laugh and colorful personality could take over and light up a room. Let's all gather to show our love and appreciation for the time we all had with Timmy. Please join us Wednesday June 17 at 4 p.m. for a celebration of life at Crawford Park in Woodland. There will also be a small spiritual ceremony held in the same location at 3 p. m. for us all to share words of God, Love and Honor.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 13 to Jun. 17, 2020.