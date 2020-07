Tim Dalton passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2020 at the age of 50. Tim joins his father, Danny Dalton, who passed away in March 2020. Tim was born and raised in Woodland and enjoyed biking and running triathlons in his earlier days. He is survived by his mother, Susan Dalton and his brother, John Dalton and wife Sherri, and his girlfriend, Michelle Butt and family.A celebration of life will be held in the future for both Tim and his father.





