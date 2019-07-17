Timothy Paul Gee, 60, passed away July 13 in Woodland from a heart attack.Tim was born and raised in Woodland where he graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic School and Woodland High School. He was employed by the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District. An avid hunter and fisherman, Tim served on the board of the Knight's' Landing Sportsmen's Club, participating in duck and pheasant hunting events and hunter safety education. He also enjoyed putting out flags at the Woodland Cemetery for Memorial Day and collecting wreaths at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery after the Christmas holidays.Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Florence Gee, and brother, Terry. He is survived by his daughter, Shannon (Branin Martin); sisters, Karen, Kathy and Chris Wootan (Jack); brother, Ted (Chris Scharein); granddaughter, Sabrina Martin; three nieces, one nephew, numerous cousins, and close friends.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on July 20 at the California Agriculture Museum, 1962 Hays Lane, Woodland. Tim's lifestyle was very casual, and with the predicted hot temperature, casual clothing is encouraged, including t-shirts, shorts and sandals.Donations in Tim's memory may be made to the Knight's Landing Sportsmen's Club, 9270 Railroad St., Knights Landing 95645. Published in Daily Democrat from July 17 to July 20, 2019