Trudy Elizabeth Best passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5, at the age of 83, and is now residing with our Lord in Heaven.Trudy was born May 19, 1935 to Frank and Ruth Felgar, she spent her childhood in Ilinois with her siblings, Bill, Charles, Shirley, Esther and Irene.She graduated from Hamilton High before moving to California. She worked for various companies including Mobil Chemical and the Woodland School District before retiring from the UCD Student Health Center.Trudy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dale Best; brother, Bill Marshall; sisters, Esther Jingst and Irene Houston; children, Laura (Jim) Newkirk, Eleanor Schneider, Rudy Schneider, Krystene (Richard) Shelley; special niece, Danette Newsom; grandchildren, Charley, Robert and Tim Newkirk, Michael and Shane Martin, Samantha (Mike) Burleson, Sierra (Eddie) Zepeda, Stephen, Jamie and Kaitlyn Schneider, Lance and Aaron Dalton, Stephanie (Toby) Lynch and Noah Miller; great grandchildren, Grace Newkirk, Otto Burleson, Hayden Martin, Penelope Zepeda, Brock Hoskinson, Zoey and Ryan Lynch; numerous nieces and nephews.Trudy was preceded in death by her son, Tony Martin and grandsons, Sean Schneider and Andrew Miller.There will be a viewing at McNary's Chapel on Feb. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Feb. 18, at the Woodland United Fellowship. Burial will immediately follow at Monument Hill.

