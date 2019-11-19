|
Valancy Jane Hanneman was born May 22, 1934 in Woodland where she resided most of her life, and passed into her eternal home surrounded by family on Nov. 11. She was a dedicated homemaker and beloved day-care provider, and after raising her family, drove a school bus for Woodland Joint Unified School district for 15 years. In her leisure time spent with family, she enjoyed camping in the mountains and relaxing in the quaint cabins at Dillon Beach resort. Valancy was also a faithful member of the Woodland Assembly of God Church serving as the organist and a Sunday School teacher. In more recent years, she was a member of the Pathway Assembly Church congregation. She will be remembered by everyone she touched as being a singularly kind, generous, and loving person. Her children feel very blessed to have had such a devoted mother, and will miss her more than words can express.Valancy was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Margaret R. Owings; sister, Ruth Anne Gill, and her husband of 59 years, John E. Hanneman. She is survived by her children, Valerie Carter, Steven Hanneman, Edward Hanneman, Kelly Slape, and Michael Hanneman, and by her grandson, Nathaniel Hanneman.A service and celebration of life are being planned for next spring.
Published in Daily Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019