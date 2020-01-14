|
Vanessa Margaret Argumedo passed away with her mother present on Saturday, Jan. 4, at the age of 44. She was born at Woodland Memorial Hospital and spent most of her life in Woodland and Sacramento. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Reynolds; sisters, Edra Haecherl, Danya Pinson and Jennifer Reynolds. She is also survived by five nephews, one niece, and extended family from Woodland, CA and Parker, AZ. She is preceded in death by her father, Salvador Henry Argumedo who passed in July 2000. Vanessa was dearly loved by everyone, especially her immediate family and all members of her family. She was very sweet and had a beautiful smile. She leaves an emptiness in everyone's heart and life. A Mass is being held at the Holy Rosary Church at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15. Burial services are on Friday, Jan. 17, at the Monument Hills Cemetery in Woodland.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 17, 2020