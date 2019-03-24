Daily Democrat Obituaries
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 451-6674
Velma Stepp
Velma Stepp


Velma Stepp Obituary
Velma Marie Stepp, 85, a long-time resident of Woodland, CA passed away on March 16th, 2019 in Denver Colorado. She was married to Audley Stepp, who passed in April, 2000. She loved him with all her heart. She was a woman of faith and loved her family unconditionally. She was raised in Missouri, as Velma Adams. She is survived by her 3 daughters and 2 step children, Debbie Costin, Sheila Vinyard, Starla Welch, Russ Stepp and Debra Lewis. She had 11 grandchildren that she found so much joy in being a part of their lives. Marissa, AJ, Dresden, Cole, Shallisa, Daniel, Natalie, Alex, JoDee, Tiana, and Bran, as well as 18 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all that was a part of her life, as her touch brought warmth to everyone's heart. Memorial contributions can be made to and Yolo Hospice, as she wanted to support organizations that helped heal our communities.
Published in Daily Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019
