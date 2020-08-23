Verna Osborne

Verna left this troubled Earth after 90 years.She was not a religious woman but believed she would see her mother again. She had a life well lived in Yolo County. Delbert Hawley and Amy Martinelli Hawley were thrilled that after four boys, Clayton, Keith, Beverly and David they had a little girl. Life was not easy on the turkey farm on Pole Line Road. Especially when all her brothers went to war. Verna had to fill the shoes of her big brothers and it was tough. But when they all came home her father got her a big horse and off she'd ride all day. One day she saw a handsome young man working atop the rice mill where he worked and boy did he see her. She would ride by quite often and galloped off embarrassed. Well that young man asked her father if he could court her. The father said if you can catch up to her. A horse was bought and he caught up with her. It was love at first sight for both of them. Rolland Osborne married Verna a couple of months later and they remained together for 45 years till his death suddenly on a trip in Spain at his age of 72. They had two daughters, Sharolyn and Linda; one son in law, Aaron Bullock; and two grandsons, Ron and Ben. Verna had a desire to travel. They took yearly camping trips as the girls were growing up. They really liked Yellowstone and Oregon. When their daughters grew up they ventured off, crossing the oceans many many times. Verna loved to plan trips. Even as she aged she was thrilled to go; she'd say "Let's Go." A beautiful fun lady has left us but not in our hearts. She will always be remembered and loved. Her funeral is on Wednesday August 26 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, 800 West Street in Woodland.