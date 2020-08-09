Vernon R. Hodge, age 81, passed away on June 2 at Woodland Memorial Hospital.He was born in Knights Landing in 1939 and lived in the Yolo/Solano County area his whole life. A graduate of Woodland high (at the time-Douglass), Vernon had a passion for anything mechanical and figuring out how to engineer pretty much anything that could be tinkered with.His passion led to a lifelong career in machines, mechanics, and managing. He had his longest tenured job (over 20 years!) at the Farmers Rice Cooperative in West Sacramento where he was the company's Head Heavy Equipment Engineer. When he wasn't busy fixing all things mechanical, Vernon enjoyed having a friendly ear around to talk about his opinions and long-winded stories of anything and everything. He was a storyteller at heart who had a passion for really bad jokes. Knock, knock. Who's there? Vernon's here.We're pretty sure he created "Dad jokes." Most of all Vernon cherished his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Argie Hodge. Survived by his wife of over 47 years, Matilde Hodge of Yolo County. Four children, Eric, Jeanne, Audrey, and Billy, in addition to all of their spouses and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren! He is also survived by his five siblings, Ardith Disney, Josephine Sparks, and Diana Lopes, all of Woodland, Joe Hodge of Brookings, OR and Aimee Schmidt of Grants Pass, OR. He was laid to rest on July 22 at St. Josephs Cemetery in Woodland with his closest family members by his side.Big Vern wouldn't want anyone to mourn him. Rather, take that time, drink a beer or milkshake and have a conversation with someone about everything and anything.On that note, a toast to Vernon Ralph Hodge. Rest in peace and God bless. Knock, knock.