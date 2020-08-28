Vicki was a warm personality, with charm, wit, good humor, and love. She had an innate curiosity about the world and was an outgoing persona. Vicki was a beloved friend, mother, and wife. She was never afraid to say what came to her mind and ask a tough question in her trailblazing life.Born in Antioch, CA to Elizabeth and Joseph Lynn, she attended Holy Rosary Catholic School (class of 1966) and later Antioch Junior High. She enjoyed time with her friends, hosting pool parties, biking to school, and being a member of the Volleyball team. Vicki's family moved to Lodi in 1967, and she graduated from Lodi High in 1970 with an A average.At UC Berkeley, Vicki helped mitigate the impact of development on the Berkeley Marina and SeaWorld and made lifelong friendships with Jeanne, January, Nancy, and Sharon. She was a Park Ranger in Tuolumne Meadows Yosemite in the summer of 72. Vicki graduated cum laude in 1974 with a B.S. in the Conservation of Natural Resources; she celebrated with a trip to Europe.Vicki graduated from Golden Gate Law School in 1977 with a specialization in land use at a time when few women attended law school. She moved to Boulder Creek, met her husband Dennis Testa who she married in 1978; her life partner for 42 years. After, Vicki worked for the US Census and opened a family law practice.Vicki moved to north Monterey County in 1986, first living in the outskirts of Watsonville, and later in Elkhorn, both in houses built by her husband. She had two sons, Joseph (1986) and Andrew (1989). Being a mother was the most enduring joy of her life and she was a good one, sharing her warm spirit and natural curiosity.Vicki served as ERA's legal counsel from 1990-1994, and founded North Monterey County Real Estate in 1997. Vicki's business sponsored Little League teams, and she was an involved parent, serving as secretary of the Elkhorn Elementary PTA, and secretary and later President of the Moss Landing Middle School PTA. She ran twice for the North Monterey County Unified School Board.Vicki moved to Woodland ten years ago and went into business with her husband as landlords and property managers. She continued her love of travel, traveling across the US three times on road trips, and visiting Hawaii, Cabo, Cancun, and San Diego. Vicki loved playing Pogo, following sports and celebrities, and her dog Rudy in addition to spending time with her family.Vicki unexpectedly succumbed to a heart attack at Sutter Davis Hospital while being treated for pneumonia and kidney failure. Her light and love are carried on by those who love her. In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by sister, Jill Church, brother, Jon Lynn, eight in-laws, six nieces, and one nephew. For mass and wake information, please email josephdltesta@gmail.com.