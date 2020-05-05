Victoria (Vickie) Marie Soares passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Woodland CA at the age of 64. Vickie is survived by her mother (Vi), sisters, Kim Soares-Webb, Stephanie Soares-Pacheco (David), Corey Soares, and brother Steve Soares (Julie). She has two nephews (Joseph Pacheco, Matthew Taxara) as well as her life partner of over 35 years, Robert (Bob) Cotton.Vickie (Vic to family and close friends), was born on April 13, 1956 in Patterson, California. The family moved to Woodland in 1966 and then Zamora in 1968. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1974.Vic will always be remembered for her passionate loves including: playing softball with her mom and sisters in the 1970's-80's, 6-handed Pedro with her family, something she relished up until the week prior to her passing, and going to garage sales with her mother and friends most weekends during the summer months. She was an accomplished artist and was able to turn garage sale finds into "artistic gold" for her craft shows. She won multiple awards for her art displayed at the Yolo County Fair; she sold her paintings at commercial establishments, as well as created murals on various businesses over the years. Vic was a strong woman who built and maintained her own business (Aries Vinyl Repair) for over 35 years. Owning her own business allowed her the ability to use her artistic talents, travel all over Northern California, and make her own schedule.She was totally devoted to her family and has now joined her beloved father (Joe Soares) and brother-in-law, Mike Webb. Vic will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her loving family and all those she called friend. The family would like to thank Vic's caregivers who provided continuous support over the past year. Donations can be made in her honor to Yolo Hospice. Given the current circumstances, a private family burial is planned.