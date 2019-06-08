Victoria (Vicki) Marquez passed away peacefully on June 4. She was born in Knights Landing on July 23, 1941 and raised in Woodland. Vicki graduated from Woodland High School in 1959 and Sacramento State College in 1967. A 20+ year employee of the State of California, Vicki worked for the Franchise Tax Board, Department of Justice, and the State Personnel Board. Vicki is preceded in death by her parentsm Benito and Lenore Marquez; brothers, Theodore, David and Larry Marquez (Woodland), and sisters, Catalina Owen (Sacramento) and Trini Flippo (Woodland). She is survived by brothers, Alfonso and Fred Marquez (Sacramento); sisters, Maria Bonilla, Toni Robles and Anita Marquez (Sacramento), and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.As an avid animal lover, Vicki would appreciate, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite animal organization. Also, donations to the in Vicki's name are appreciated.Services will be held on June 11, at 10 a.m., at the Citrus Heights Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 7610 Wachtel Way, Orangevale. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph's Cemetery located at 860 West St., Woodland. Published in Daily Democrat from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary