Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Weatherford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil L. Weatherford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil L. Weatherford Obituary
Virgil L. Weatherford passed away Friday, Oct. 25, after a long struggle with Diabetes and Congestive Heart Failure. He Leaves behind his wife, Jean Weatherford; sister, Esther Franks; son, Darrel Weatherford, and two daughters, Lori Hornback and Deanna Brown. Additionally he was proud to consider as his family his wife's children, James Gerow, Diane Colvin, Dana McLean, Dawn LaRosa, Michael Gerow, Michelle Gerow and many nieces and nephews. There are 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, all of them so greatly loved and enjoyed by Virgil. Virgil grew up in Woodland where he attended school and then worked at a service station, finally owning one of his own. He went on to work for the State of California Department of Transportation, where, after 37 plus years, he retired. Fishing was his favorite pastime. He will be missed by many.
W00138270-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -