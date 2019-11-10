|
Virgil L. Weatherford passed away Friday, Oct. 25, after a long struggle with Diabetes and Congestive Heart Failure. He Leaves behind his wife, Jean Weatherford; sister, Esther Franks; son, Darrel Weatherford, and two daughters, Lori Hornback and Deanna Brown. Additionally he was proud to consider as his family his wife's children, James Gerow, Diane Colvin, Dana McLean, Dawn LaRosa, Michael Gerow, Michelle Gerow and many nieces and nephews. There are 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, all of them so greatly loved and enjoyed by Virgil. Virgil grew up in Woodland where he attended school and then worked at a service station, finally owning one of his own. He went on to work for the State of California Department of Transportation, where, after 37 plus years, he retired. Fishing was his favorite pastime. He will be missed by many.
Published in Daily Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019