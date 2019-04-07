Virginia Jean (Polk) Monroe passed away peacefully at home, embraced by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren on March 23. Born in 1931 in Flint, MI, to Charles Wayne Polk of Missouri and Agnes Ina (Holstine) Polk of Michigan, Jean moved with her parents to Woodland during the Great Depression when her father lost his job at the shuttered Ford plant in Detroit in 1936. The family took up residence in the historic Freeman home on First Street and Charlie opened The Past Time pool hall and bar three doors down. During this time Jean's younger brother ­­Charles Madden, whom everyone called Junior­­ was born.After graduating from Woodland High School, Jean met her cowboy, Tom Monroe, the youngest son of seven children of Sheriff James Monroe, and his Capay Valley wife, Elvira Grey Duncan. And soon after, the saloon keeper's daughter and her cowboy rode off to the historic Duncan­ Monroe Ranch to have "four kids in five years" as Jean proudly put it, to raise cattle and sheep in his Scottish family's proud tradition. After their retirement, Tom and Jean spent many happy years living at Lake Tahoe and traveling in Mexico where the whale watching was a favorite pastime. They eventually settled in Bandon, OR. Tom and Jean leave behind their three eldest children, Tom (Ginny Fricke) Monroe, Cathy (Doug) Stephens, and Betsy Monroe; their youngest son, Robert, having passed away in 2015; as well as her grandchildren, Samantha (Tim Woods) Waterman­ Woods and Wyatt (Rachel) Stephens and their respective children, Theodore Woods and Noah and Kaylie Stephens; and so many others who recall them as surrogate parents, grandparents, and many dear friends – you know who you are!Per her wishes, Jean will have her ashes joined with Tom's and Robert's and scattered in a place they cherished, and their names will be chiseled on the family headstone in the historic Capay Cemetery. There will be no other service.Those wishing to make a donation in Jean's name, the family suggests Yolo Hospice, whose staff provided excellent care and support in Mom's last week, or Yolo County Animal Shelter. Those who wish to send a card to the family, please address it to Betsy Monroe, 416 Lincoln Ave., Woodland, CA 95695.

