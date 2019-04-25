Virginia Lemen Schwarzgruber passed away in Woodland, Tuesday, April 16, at the age of 92. She was born July 7, 1926 in Meridian, CA and her family moved to Woodland when she was an infant. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1944 after attending Spring Lake Elementary School.Virginia was an active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a lifelong member of Omega Nu and was very involved in her children's schools and activities. Virginia had a passion for gardening and enjoyed traveling the world with her family and friends. She also loved her Bridge Club and enjoyed over 60 years of laughs and support from this fantastic group of ladies.Virginia is survived by her children, John C. Schwarzgruber, Tom (Gail) Schwarzgruber and Sue (John Rogers) Schwarzgruber; grandchildren, Erik and Claire Schwarzgruber and Kelly and Elizabeth Rogers; sister, Cleo Schreiner and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband of six years, John F. Schwarzgruber, and her second husband of 58 years, Frank Schwarzgruber; her sisters and brother, Jean, Barbara and Calvin.A funeral mass is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 29 at Holy Rosary Church, 301 Walnut St., Woodland.The family requests memorials be directed to The Holy Rosary Building Fund, 503 California St., Woodland, CA 95695; Woodland Healthcare Foundation, 1321 Cottonwood St., Ste. 207, Woodland, CA 95695 or St. Judes, Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

W00131270-image-1.jpg Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary