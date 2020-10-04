Vivian N. Holst died in peace of natural causes on Wednesday August 12, 2020. She was born in Canon City, CO, September 30, 1923 to Robert S. Newell and Jennie Newell, nee Davis.Vivian lived a long life filled with much love from many relatives and countless friends. Her younger years were spent in Pueblo, CO with wonderful memories of family, neighbors, and simpler times. In the early days of World War II, Vivian met Lt. Alan Petersen on a blind date at a local dance. They were married shortly after and in a couple of months Alan was sent off to the war. Lt. Petersen was killed while on a bombing raid just six months later. Vivian was 19 years old. From then on until the end of the war Vivian worked as a bookkeeper for Colorado Fuel and Iron and at the Pueblo Army Depot.At war's end, Vivian reconnected with a childhood friend, Edward M. Holst, Jr. They had grown up together on the same block in Pueblo. Vivian and Ed were married in April, 1946. Vivian became a housewife and mother to three boys. Ed was a research agronomist in the sugar beet industry and his career took them from Colorado to Sheridan, WY, on to Hillsboro, ND and finally, Spreckels Sugar in Woodland, CA. All along the way Vivian was active in her communities as a hospital volunteer, with memberships in service clubs, sewing circles, and newcomers' organizations.Vivian worshiped at the Woodland United Methodist Church. She loved hosting and playing cards with the "gals."Vivian is survived by her three sons, Aaron (Donna) of Sheridan, WY, Alan (Carolyn) of Woodland and Zeke (Wendy) of Sacramento; granddaughters, Christina (Chuck) Gerheart of Silver City, NM, Jennifer (Marshall) Lish of Inkom, ID, and Katherine of Sacramento; grandsons, Bryan (Marybeth) of Norfolk, VA, and Trevor Lish of Pocatello; great-granddaughter Maggie Grace; and her sister, Mildred Mickish of Denver. Vivian was preceded in death by Ed, her parents and her brothers, Bob and Gene. Because of COVID-19 a life celebration will not be held. At a later date, Vivian will be interred near her parents in Florence, CO. The family would like to thank St. John's Retirement Village and Yolo Hospice for their care, friendship, and comfort in her final days. Memorials may be made in Vivian's name to St. John's Retirement Village (https://sjrv.org/
