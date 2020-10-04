1/1
Vivian N. Holst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian N. Holst died in peace of natural causes on Wednesday August 12, 2020. She was born in Canon City, CO, September 30, 1923 to Robert S. Newell and Jennie Newell, nee Davis.Vivian lived a long life filled with much love from many relatives and countless friends. Her younger years were spent in Pueblo, CO with wonderful memories of family, neighbors, and simpler times. In the early days of World War II, Vivian met Lt. Alan Petersen on a blind date at a local dance. They were married shortly after and in a couple of months Alan was sent off to the war. Lt. Petersen was killed while on a bombing raid just six months later. Vivian was 19 years old. From then on until the end of the war Vivian worked as a bookkeeper for Colorado Fuel and Iron and at the Pueblo Army Depot.At war's end, Vivian reconnected with a childhood friend, Edward M. Holst, Jr. They had grown up together on the same block in Pueblo. Vivian and Ed were married in April, 1946. Vivian became a housewife and mother to three boys. Ed was a research agronomist in the sugar beet industry and his career took them from Colorado to Sheridan, WY, on to Hillsboro, ND and finally, Spreckels Sugar in Woodland, CA. All along the way Vivian was active in her communities as a hospital volunteer, with memberships in service clubs, sewing circles, and newcomers' organizations.Vivian worshiped at the Woodland United Methodist Church. She loved hosting and playing cards with the "gals."Vivian is survived by her three sons, Aaron (Donna) of Sheridan, WY, Alan (Carolyn) of Woodland and Zeke (Wendy) of Sacramento; granddaughters, Christina (Chuck) Gerheart of Silver City, NM, Jennifer (Marshall) Lish of Inkom, ID, and Katherine of Sacramento; grandsons, Bryan (Marybeth) of Norfolk, VA, and Trevor Lish of Pocatello; great-granddaughter Maggie Grace; and her sister, Mildred Mickish of Denver. Vivian was preceded in death by Ed, her parents and her brothers, Bob and Gene. Because of COVID-19 a life celebration will not be held. At a later date, Vivian will be interred near her parents in Florence, CO. The family would like to thank St. John's Retirement Village and Yolo Hospice for their care, friendship, and comfort in her final days. Memorials may be made in Vivian's name to St. John's Retirement Village (https://sjrv.org/) or Yolo Hospice (https://yolohospice.org/.)
W00147770-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailydemocrat.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved