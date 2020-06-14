Heaven is laughing; Waldo is there.Waldo Reinhart Kolb (Wally) was born on March 8, 1933 in Lodi, CA to Adolph and Emma Kolb. The youngest of four siblings, he attended Lodi schools and graduated from Lodi High school in 1950. After high school he was drafted into the US Army, served for two years and is a Korean War era veteran.Upon his return home, he met and married the girl next door, Jane McDermed, in September 1957. Together they moved to Berkeley, where Wally obtained his Civil Engineering degree.His first job after college brought the couple to Woodland, where he worked for 21 years, the last years as the assistant City Engineer. He then worked in Galt, Emeryville and Calistoga as the City Engineer/Public Works Director. He worked, after retirement, as an inspector on various projects in and around the Napa Valley.After retirement, he and Jane spent months out on the road in their camper van, visiting old friends, making new ones, and seeing some amazing sights. They traveled from coast to coast and even drove the Al-Can highway in that van. Wally and Janie returned to Woodland in 2013 to be closer to family. Throughout his life, Wally was always an active member of the Lutheran Church, most recently St. Paul's in Woodland. Through the years he served on many committees, taught Sunday school classes, and in his spare time could often be found working on projects at the church. He attended most Sundays, until his health prevented him from doing so.Wally was a "doer," never content to sit still for very long. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix, and he was constantly finding new ways to do/make things better. He also loved to tell jokes, keeping his friends and family in stitches with old and new jokes. He never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh.Wally is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of over 62 years, his four children, Carol (Wayne) Cantrell, Jim (Jeanne) Kolb, Beth (Alan) Adler, and Bruce (Holly) Kolb; his grandchildren, Dylan Cantrell, Molly Cantrell, Zachary (Jency) Kolb, Emily Kolb, Aaron Kolb and Sam Adler; his great-grandson Miles Kolb; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Given the circumstances, a private family internment is planned. Memorials may be sent to Sutter Care at Home, PO Box 160045, Sacramento, CA 95816-0045.