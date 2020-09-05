Walter "Jim" Herger aka "Papa" passed away peacefully on Thursday July 27. Papa was born September 16, 1946 in Sacramento to Ernest and Frieda Herger. Jim was raised on the family's dairy farm north of Madison and graduated from Esparto High School in 1964. He was employed for 32 years by A. Teichert and Son, retiring in 1997. He served in the US Army from 1965 to 1967. Jim was a longtime member of Holy Rosary Church and was very proud of walking in the Walk for Life in San Francisco for several years. Papa was a lifelong Raiders fan, loved taking his boat out fishing, going to Stinson Beach, especially watching his children and grandchildren play their chosen sport. Papa was the greatest on-call chauffeur around according to all his grandchildren and their friends and was known as "goat". He also loved his daily 3 mile walks accompanied sometimes by his sister, Jan. Jim had a special place in his heart for all his doggies, Bud Bud, Lucy, Boo, Tobey, Danny and his Grand-dog Drake. He survived by his wife of 51 years Patti, son, Mark, daughter, Alison (Rich); his grandchildren, Karli and Andy Montgomery, Cole, Roman and Emmett Herger; sister, Jan Penrose, and four nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Frieda, and brother, Ernest Julius. Due to the pandemic an interment will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in Papa's memory can be made to Holy Rosary's New Church Fund or to your favorite charity
