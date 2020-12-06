1/1
White Frease David "Little Man" Leroy Jr.
David was born August 25, 1976 to Winifred White and David Frease Sr. He was born and raised in Woodland California by his loving native family. His son, David White-Beltran was born in 1995. In 1998 he moved to Lakeport with family. He married his wife, Lynn White in 2005 and had their first daughter, Alexis White that same year, and their second daughter, Amanda White in 2007. David was very close to his sister, Buffy Jimenez. He also has a brother, David Frease and sister, Dave't Frease, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers and sister (cousins). David loved comedy live or recorded, music played loud, and good food. Always up for a good laugh, taking a drive or just staying home and relaxing. He was a friend to everyone regardless of stature. We will miss him very much. Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary, 707-263-0357 or 994-5611 or visit chapelofthelakes.com.
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
