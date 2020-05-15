William A. Durgin
William A. Durgin of Woodland passed away after a long illness on Monday, May 11 at the Kaiser hospital in Sacramento at the age of 76. Born on April 22, 1944 in Douglas, AZ, William was a truck driver for over 50 years living most of his life in Woodland. William is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Louise; his three sons, Memo, Steve and Eric; as well as eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private service will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15 at the Kraft Brothers Mortuary in Woodland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Daily Democrat on May 15, 2020.
