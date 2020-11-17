Our beloved Barry joined his parents, Ken and Louise Bowles in heaven on Nov. 8, 2020. He was born February 6, 1937 in Sacramento, CA and is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie; his brother, Kenneth "Bud" Bowles; and Sonny Haertle (deceased); daughters, Juli, Lori and Jennifer; 14 grandchildren and 18 great- grandchildren. Barry graduated from Esparto High School and attended Santa Rosa Jr. College. He served honorably in the United States Coast Guard. In 1962 he joined the Davis, CA Police Dept. and then became a civil servant at McClellan AFB. He was a "Jack of all trades" and could do almost anything he set his mind to. Barry dearly loved his Heavenly Father and served 2 missions for the church. He did numerous service projects for his church family and friends and never met a stranger. He loved sports, was an avid fisherman, game hunter and abalone diver. He loved traveling with Bonnie, cards and board games, cooking, and supplying everyone firewood. He will be missed dearly by his wife, large family and friends. Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery will be November 20, 2020.





