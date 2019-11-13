Daily Democrat Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
(530) 666-4200
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Woodland Funeral Chapel
305 Cottonwood St
Woodland, CA 95695
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William (Billy) Combs Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William (Billy) Combs Jr. Obituary
It is with great sadness for the family of William (Billy) Combs Jr. to announce his passing on Friday, Nov. 8, at the age of 49. Billy will be greatly missed by his sister, Catherine; brothers, Dustin and Brent Combs; children, Tyler, Patricia, Joshua, Alfred and Sonny Combs. He will also be remembered and missed by numerous family members, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins and friends. The funeral will be held at Woodland Funeral Chapel located at 305 Cottonwood St., Thursday Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m., burial will follow at Capay Cemetery in Esparto.
W00138490-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodland Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -