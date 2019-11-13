|
It is with great sadness for the family of William (Billy) Combs Jr. to announce his passing on Friday, Nov. 8, at the age of 49. Billy will be greatly missed by his sister, Catherine; brothers, Dustin and Brent Combs; children, Tyler, Patricia, Joshua, Alfred and Sonny Combs. He will also be remembered and missed by numerous family members, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins and friends. The funeral will be held at Woodland Funeral Chapel located at 305 Cottonwood St., Thursday Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m., burial will follow at Capay Cemetery in Esparto.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019