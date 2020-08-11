William Edward Gilmour, 73, died surrounded by family at his Esparto home August 5, 2020. Jovial and generous, Bill never knew a stranger. Born in Terre Haute, IN, June 19, 1947, Bill had polio at age two. After moving to Sacramento and attending Woodland High, he served as a machinist mate in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Platte in the Pacific during the Vietnam era. He was described as "persevering and jovial, always willing to help, aiding his fellow workers." A mechanical engineer at Woodland Memorial Hospital for 35 years, Bill fixed equipment and once delivered a baby in the parking lot. He married Linda Shaffer, a recovery room nurse, his wife for 48 years. Their son Patrick, born in 1973 with congenital heart disease, died after five months. Daughter Tammy, born in 1976, gave them grandchildren Sean and Shannon to nurture and love. Bill and Linda shared their passion for music, art, religion, mechanics, and life on their Esparto ranch tending their animal menagerie and plowing fields with Tammy, their grandchildren, and with Bill's "boys," local adolescents who helped him on the ranch. For years, extended family met with Bill's beloved mother for weekly Family Night dinners. Family was everything to him. We will miss his boisterous laugh and mischievous stories, but treasure his legacy of love.Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Gilmour (Esparto); daughter, Tammy (Rick) Becker; grandchildren, Sean and Shannon Gibson, all of Woodland. Siblings are Mary Louise Gerbi (Charles) of Juneau, AK and their three Gilmour brothers, James (Montrose, CO), Robert (Shelley) of Woodland, and Michael (Cindy) of San Antonio, TX, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents John and Loueda (Haug) Gilmour and his son, Patrick. A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a short service at 7 p.m. at McNary's, 458 College Street. Burial will be private at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Mercy Hospice, 9912 Business Park Dr. Ste. 100, Sacramento, CA 95827.