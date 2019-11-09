|
William H. "Bill " Justice, was born Nov 20, 1926 in Fort Smith, AR to Eddy Ray Justice and Oney Pearl Justice. He passed away peacefully in his sleep Oct 23, at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his wife, Velma Justice, and daughter, Sheila Justice. He is survived by his sons, Eddy Justice (Woodland) and David Justice (Cottonwood); six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. He will be remembered with a graveside memorial at Monument Hill in Woodland, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the American Legion Yolo Post 77 in Woodland.A long time masonry contractor in Woodland, Bill was an avid outdoors man and hunted dove many places in the US, Canada, Mexico and Africa. He was also a pilot and enjoyed flying his Stinson airplane. He enjoyed many things, but playing cards with his "pals" down at the legion and his daily highballs were some of his favorites. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served aboard the USS Tang submarine during his service. His larger than life personality will surely be missed!
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 23, 2019