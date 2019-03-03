Home

William J. Thorburn

William J. Thorburn Obituary
William J. "Bill" Thorburn, 94, passed away Feb. 23 from natural causes, with his family by his side. Bill was a veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII. He moved to Woodland in the 1960s to enjoy family life with his sister, Peggy (Larry) Parker and kids, Bill and Kathy.Bill attended Piedmont High School, received his BA from UC Berkeley and Bachelor of Laws degree from Hasting. He was a Lawyer in the Oakland area.He belonged to many animal rights groups, such as SPCA, supported childrens organizations, an avid reader, listened to the SF Giants on the radio for decades, and spent his life caring for dogs.Bill was loved by all of his neighbors.Survived by his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Parker; nephews, Dr. William (Diane) L. Parker, and Dennise (Pat) Coulter; niece, Katherine Rae (Jan) Parker; grand nephews, Ryan (Pam) Parker, their children, Emerson and Frances, and Tyler (Kelsey) Parker, their children, Harrison and Phoenix. Preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marjorie, and parents, William J. and Emily Katherine Appeldorn Thorburn.In lieu of flowers, donate to SPCA (Sacramento), or Out of Sight Group (Woodland Chapter), 126 Hays St., 94595.
Published in Daily Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019
