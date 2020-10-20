It is with great sadness we have to report the death of William J Wilson on October 15, 2020. Bill was born on August 5, 1931 in Tulare, CA. At 6 months of age his family moved to Woodland where he lived his entire life. He attended Beamer Elementary and graduated from Woodland High School in 1950. He was a life Scout with Boy Scout troop 69.He started working in the family business, Wm P. Wilson and Sons in 1950 after one semester at University of Agriculture at Davis (UCD). During the 70+ years he worked in the pump and irrigation business he became the go-to person for information regarding the agricultural water wells in Yolo County. He was a wealth of knowledge and could remember a farmer's pump, make, model, horse power, setting and any other pertinent information for the pump and well. His knowledge was sought out even in the days leading up to his death. He grew the company to include irrigation systems from wheel line, pivots to drip systems. In 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Shirley Roberts. Bill was a volunteer firefighter with Springlake Fire Department and later became a fire commissioner. He was an avid woodworker who gifted family and friends with beautiful bowls, pens and other works of art. His talents were also used in the restoration of retired fire trucks from Springlake and Woodland fire departments as a member of the Woodland Fire Volunteer Support group.He was a 3rd degree Mason with Yolo Lodge 81.Bill learned to fly at Capital Sky Park in 1965. He would fly to job sites in Nevada, fly his daughter to college and once flew to visit family in Canada. He enjoyed flying and had owned 3 different airplanes and earned his instrument rating.William Wilson is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Wilson; daughter, Elizabeth Shull (Robert) and son, William D Wilson. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kristopher Shull (Megan), Megan Wilkinson (Aaron) and Catherine Armstrong-Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Job and Jerah Wilkinson, Madeline, Clara and Lydia Shull. He was preceded in death by his parents, William P Wilson and Gladys Wilson; brother, Richard (Jim) Wilson and sister, Barbara Wilson. He was a quiet, kind and generous man who will be greatly missed. The family would like to thank Dr. Alali and Mercy Hospice for their care and concern.Graveside services will be at Monument Hill October 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.