With heavy hearts his children, Joey and Jamie share the passing of their loving father. He will always be remembered for his ability to love unconditionally. Our dad had a warm heart and an infectious laugh. Dad was so quick to lend a hand or give to anyone whenever they were in need. He was a master mechanic and fixer of all things. He is survived by his son, Joey and daughter, Jamie (Scott); five grandchildren, Brandon, Madie, Hannah, Emmy and Dani; siblings, Laurie, Jimmy, Kathy and Johnny, and numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside burial April 17, at 11 a.m., at Knights Landing Cemetery 10150 County Road 102. Luncheon to follow at Knights Landing Community Center, 42114 7th St.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019