More Obituaries for William Forbess
William Preston Forbess

William Preston Forbess Obituary
William "Bill" Preston Forbess, 98, was born in Clarendon, AR on Aug. 20, 1921. He passed away Feb. 4 from natural causes. Bill was a Veteran, World War II, DDay Normandy in the U.S. Navy. He received his BA degree from Fresno State. He was an Agronomist and retired from the Corps of Engineers.William raised quarter horses, enjoyed playing cards with friends; liked big band music and boxer dogs. He was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan.Survivors include his children, Sue Heitman and Larry, Kim Rix and Jim Rix; grandchildren, Preston Greene and Amy, Josh Rix, Olivia Rix and Destaneigh Moore; great grandkids, Sasha Greene, Hayleigh, Jaymeson and Kaytlynn Moore. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Lois M. Forbess, and his parents, Beulah Curtis and Octa Forbess. He lived a very full life.
Published in Daily Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
