William J. Reid was born on November 27th, 1917 in Jacksonville Florida to William Reid and Loretta Buchner Reid. After high school graduation, he made his way to California and began a job at PG&E. He met his future wife Clara Turner at a football game at Mount Tamalpiais High School. They were married on her 18th birthday in Rio Vista, CA on April 22nd, 1939. While living in Mill Valley, they had their first child William G. Reid in 1940. During WWII he first worked in the ship building industry and then enlisted in the Army Air Corps as pilot. After the war, Bill and Clara toured the US in their trailer with their son Billy. Finally coming back to Healdsburg, where they became parents once again to daughter Patricia.In 1949 they settled in Woodland on 20 acres east of Woodland. They built their home while living in the old Victorian on the property, raising chickens, pigs, and farming. He was a member of Spring Lake Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from PG&E in 1966 and became a beekeeper full time, raising queens and producing honey. They traveled extensively, sometimes on one of the several planes he owned over the years. He owned a small fishing boat with a friend and spent a great deal of time on the coast fishing and clamming. Later in life they bought a vacation home in Fall River Mills on a lake where the family spent many happy times.He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 80 years Clara Turner Reid in 2019. He is survived by his son William Reid of Cave Junction, OR; daughter Patricia Donker of Woodland, CA; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Thank you to the team of wonderful caregivers headed by great-granddaughter Amanda Misener. He could not have been better cared for.
Published in Daily Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020