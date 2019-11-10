|
Bill passed away peacefully in his home the morning of Oct. 31, one day shy of his 67th Wedding Anniversary to the love of his life, Lo Ann (as he so fondly referred to her). Bill was born in Mechanicsburg, IL. After moving to Wisconsin and spotting Lolo Colp in a kitchen window, he knew married life was in his future. In 1952 he was assigned to Mather Air Force Base as a radio mechanic. That's when the two decided to move out west to Woodland. Once he received an honorable discharge, he decided to pursue harvesting to support his new growing family. He went from farm to farm harvesting corn, barley, wheat and rice. As his business grew, his hired foreign exchange, college students to help with the harvest. Being a true businessman he realized there was money to be made in Real Estate so he pursued a Brokers License and started William T. Morgan Real Estate, where he continued to work up until the week before his passing.He was involved in many groups including the Rice Growers Association, Waterfowl Association and a member of the Yolo Fliers Club, just to name a few.He enjoyed meeting new people, pheasant and duck hunting with his children, playing golf was his and Lola's favorite pastime. They often played in tournaments, one of which was Raley's Pro-Am.Bill's celebration of life will be held at Woodland Christian Church on Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to the First Tee Program.Survived by his wife, Lola Morgan; daughter, Lisa Morgan; grandchildren, Sam Morgan, Casey and Will Webb; great grandchildren, Saige, Joy and Judah Morgan; twin brothers, Jim and Gene Morgan, and several family members in Wisconsin and Illinois. Preceded in death by sons, Scott and Ronnie Morgan.
