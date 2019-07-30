|
The Bluette family is sad to announce the passing of Wilma Kathrine Bluette. She will remain in our hearts for all time as a caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Wilma was born in Grass Valley, CA and moved to Woodland in 1953. She is preceded in death by her husband, Woodland Fire Chief, Jack Bluette of 29 years. Wilma remained in good health and good spirits for most of her 99 years. She enjoyed spending her time making a home for her husband Jack and son Bob. She also had the chance to travel the country, give time to many community groups such as Eastern Star, Rainbow Girls, Native Daughters, and regularly spoiled her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Her unconditional love and commitment to family will be cherished and remembered by all of her family members and those fortunate enough to have known her. A graveside service will take place at Monument Hill in Woodland on Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow at the Yolo Fliers Club at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to Yolo Hospice or .
Published in Daily Democrat from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019