Wilma Soares, age 85, of Woodland, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born in 1935, in Valle Canton Ticino, Switzerland, the daughter of Elvezia Tonini and Renato Lafferma. Wilma immigrated to the United States at age 16 and was raised in California by her mother and step-father. She raised her children in Zamora, CA, fostering her children's love for animals. She taught 4-H, and worked at The Greengate School, the original Zamora School, St John's Village, and Wal-Mart Garden Center.Wilma was preceded in death by family members whom she missed dearly, including her beloved daughter, Gail; mother, Elvezia; father, Renato; step-father, Othmar; husband, George; brother, Guiseppe; sister, Jeanette; brother, Marcus; and son-in-law, Art; who we're certain all gave her an amazing welcome into the kingdom of Heaven! Wilma leaves many who will miss her tremendously: her children, Georgette (Mark), son-in-law Rick, George Jr., Mari, Annette, Lisa (Kenny); 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Verena; brother, Rafael; and sister Gabriella, as well as several nieces and nephews. Wilma loved nothing more than to visit with family, watch her great-grandchildren play, and listen to Swiss music. Italian was her first language, though she was fluent in German and English. She was an avid knitter who won the "Fastest Needles in the West" competition twice and could knit a sweater or blanket in a day. She was known for her amazing cooking, her love of the accordion and her ability to yodel. One of her proudest moments was having her poem published, as well as her artwork being chosen as the logo for a well-known shoe company in Switzerland. Her greatest legacy was instilling the love of Jesus Christ into her children. "And the dust returns to the ground it came from, and the spirit returns to God who gave it" Ecclesiastes 12:7. Memorial service will be held this fall.