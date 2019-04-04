Zachary Alexis Ortiz, 33, of Woodland, died March 23. He was born Jan. 21, 1986 in Yuba City, the son of Elias and Olga (Elguez) Ortiz. Zack grew up in Colusa and was well known for his various sports achievements and as a lifelong Raider fan. Zack was heavily involved in his family farm, alongside his father and brother, growing almonds and walnuts. He worked throughout his life in the agriculture industry. Most recently he worked in construction for Preston Pipelines. Zack was the proud father of, and is survived by, his two sons Cash and Asa Ortiz. Zack is survived by his parents; sister, Erica Zeiter (Eddie) of Sacramento; brother, Nicholas Ortiz (Emily) of Woodland; partner, Jada Spyres of Woodland; stepdaughter, Haven Wright of Woodland; nephew, Ezra Zeiter; nieces, Charlotte Ortiz, Maya Sprenkel and Leilani Sprenkel; grandmother, Guadalupe Ortiz of Yuba City; godmother, Enriqueta Elguez of Ohio; many aunts, uncles and cousins of Colusa and Yuba City.He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jose M. Ortiz; grandfather, Jose A. Elguez, and grandmother. Camerina Elguez.Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ullrey Memorial Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m., at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sutter Cemetery.

