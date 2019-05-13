|
Aaron Eldridge RIVER VALE, N.J.- Aaron Eldridge, 93, of River Vale, N.J., formerly of Kingston, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Villa Marie Claire. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Jacob and Rebecca Pincus Eldridge. Aaron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during World War II. He was a past Vice President and past President of Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley. Aaron is survived by his two sons, Jon Eldridge and his wife, Sherry, of Ridgewood, N.J., and Robert Eldridge and his wife, Laura, of London Ohio; three grandchildren, Madeline Eldridge, Alexis Eldridge, and Jacob Eldridge; and a great-grandson, Elijah Eldridge. In addition to his parents, Aaron was predeceased by his wife, Anna May Glasser, and his sisters, Pearl Galitzki of Meridan, Idaho, and Ida Tashner of Queens, N.Y. A funeral service will be held for Aaron on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Congregation Emanuel at 1 p.m. with Rabbi Yael Romer officiating. Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Aaron by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 14, 2019