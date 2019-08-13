Home

H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
(845) 626-3331
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
H B Humiston Funeral Home
30 42Nd St
Kerhonkson, NY 12446
View Map
More Obituaries for Abraham Waruch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abraham Waruch


1923 - 2019
Abraham Waruch Obituary
Abraham “Abe” Waruch KERHONKSON- Abraham “Abe” Waruch, age 95, of Kerhonkson, N.Y., passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing Home in Kingston, N.Y. He was born on Oct. 25, 1923 in the home of his parents Efim and Domnekia Waruch in Cherrytown, N.Y. He married Joan Dolores Andersen of Brooklyn, N.Y., in June 1946 and resided in Kerhonkson, N.Y., for 95 years. Abe worked hard, along with his brother, Samuel “Sam” on their dairy farm for over 60 years. His love of hunting was unquestionable, being an avid deer, bear and snowshoe rabbit hunter his entire life. Abe was predeceased by his parents and eight siblings: brothers, Alex, John and Sam; sisters, Helen Coddington, Katie Vivian, Mary Stoeckler, Thelma Schoonmaker, and Vera Spada. Lastly by his wife Joan on March 16, 2016. He is survived by his children: Claudia Masters of Suffern, N.Y., Mark Waruch and his wife Deborah of Olean, N.Y., Candace Waruch of McGrath, Ark., Kristen Atkins and husband Douglas of Novato, Calif., and Martin Waruch of El Dorado Hills, Calif.; seven grandchildren: Nikol (Aaron), Jeff, Jennifer (Brent), Danielle, Frances, Ethan, and Katherine; four great-grandchildren: Lauren, Emma, Fisher, and Ruby; and 54 nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson, N.Y. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Humiston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cherrytown Cemetery and a gathering of family and friends to be held afterwards at the Rondout Valley Rod and Gun Club.Contributions may be made in Abe’s name to the Kerhonkson-Accord First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 67, Kerhonkson, N.Y., 12446. To send a personal condolence to Abe’s family, please visit humistonfu neralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 14, 2019
