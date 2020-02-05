|
|
KINGSTON- Adaire Elaine Crepet (nee Richardson) passed away at Mountain Valley Manor in Kingston on Jan. 7, 2020. She was the middle of three sisters, Doris Hassell–the oldest- and Frances Calcavecchio Hluhanich-the youngest. She is survived by her oldest son, Dr. William Crepet and his wife Dr. Ruth Crepet; their two daughters, Tamara, Esq. of San Francisco and Dr. Susannah of Providence , R.I.; and her younger son, Thomas Crepet and Jane Vecchione, his domestic partner of Gardiner, N.Y. Also her nieces Dianne Valdivia of High Falls, Donna Calcavecchio of Rosendale, and Stephanie Calcavecchio of Margate, Fla. And finally, by her cousin, Helene Belverge, of Santa Cruz, Calif. Adaire Elaine Crepet was born in Queens, N.Y. on March 10, 1927 and grew up in Astoria, L.I. with her sisters and her parents, William Morris Richardson and Catherine Elodie Lake Richardson, immigrants from St. Martin in the West Indies. She graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in 1945. She was mostly known by her middle name Elaine.As she told it, she first spotted my father (Louis Crepet) walking down 42nd street dressed in tennis whites. He lived in a house on the opposite side of the street and down the block. She said, at least to herself, I am going to marry him.Her first job was at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and when the World War II broke out my father signed up for the Army Air Force. After training he was sent to the Panama Canal Zone (France Field), and the Galapagos Islands at the B-24 base on the Island of Baltra where the mission involved guarding the Panama Canal.Toward the end of the War my father was transferred to Fort Ord in California in preparation for the invasion of Japan. They got engaged and 18 year old Elaine got a ride to California on a military transport plane filled with soldiers. However, she got bumped at Chicago and had to find other means to get to California. She made it to Albuquerque and from there she flew to Los Angeles stuffed in a Piper Cub. They flew over the Painted Desert before reaching Los Angeles. The pilot landed on a road and taxied up to a gas station.They tied the knot at Fort Ord on Aug. 14, 1945, a fateful day. During the ceremony the surrender of Japan was announced. When they emerged from the ceremony everyone they saw was celebrating the end of the war. They had a hard time taking their wedding party out for a bite to eat due to the hoopla!They lived in Pacific Grove, Calif., near Monterrey, and were awakened everymorning by barking Sea Lions. They missed their families and decided to return to New York. They took the Acheson, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railroad’s Superchief to Chicago and the 20 th Century Limited from there to New York City. Apartments were hard to come by due to all the returning servicemen so theywound up living with my father’s parents. My brother, William Louis, was born on Aug. 10, 1946 and after a while they decided to find their own place. They found it in the New York Times- a house, a barn, and 60 acres for $8,000.00.They moved to High Falls in 1948 and since they had no car it took them all day to get from Queens to High Falls. In the first winters in High Falls my mother got on a sled, with my brother, at the top of the hill near the house and rode all the way down to Zwick’s, one of the Grocery stores in High Falls. Feinberg’s was the other grocery store! She learned and became an excellent driver as soonas they were able to buy a car. Their second child came along on Aug. 18, 1949. They rode into Kingston Hospital in their Model A ford but the car didn’t fare to well. As far as I know it never ran again. My father worked for Retail Credit, Montgomery Ward and raised chickens and corn. Later he was assigned to air rescue at Stewart Air Force Base, before returning to complete College in New York City. Elaine worked for A.J. Snyder of Century Cement as a personal assistant, before moving to the Kingston Trust Company. She rose from Bank Teller to Assistant Vice President in the Kingston office and ultimately ran the Kerhonkson branch as Vice President when she retired. She made many friends in Kingston during her career and was very fond of the Kingston Trust Company’s Presidents Staples and Davis. She was an effective advocate of women’s equity in the workplace during her career. Elaine always thought of ways to involve the Trust Company in the community. She approached the Bank to see if they were willing to host a show of local artists works and they approved. The first artist featured was Ron Schaeffer a restorer of Hudson River School paintings, and a Hudson River School painter himself. Ron restored paintings by Church and other famous HRS artists and has painted from the top of Olana! This was the first of this type of show in this area. She took lessons from Ron and produced several very nice paintings. She also loved music and in her youth took piano lessons. She encouraged my brother and me to take violin lessons. At one point our teacher (Mr. Bazinski, then on Pearl Street, decided to give up giving violin lessons). His wife, also a musician, encouraged me to take up the French Horn which delighted my parents and complemented my interest in singing. My mother was delighted- she loved the French horn! She also loved dancing and really liked folk-dancing in Stone Ridge. Mom loved to cook and enjoyed hosting dinners for friends and family especially during the holidays. She loved her house and enjoyed reading Better Homes and Gardens and other magazines for neat features that could be incorporated into the house. My father was her willing accomplice since he loved to work on the house. She loved gardening and flowers especially and enjoyed going on garden tours with her niece, Diane. She also enjoyed very much the knitting group at the Stone Ridge Library. They included some of her best friends and long time Marbletown residents. She was a proud grandmother to two granddaughters, Tamara and Suzi, who are now deeply involved in their careers. Tamara is a Federal Defender in the U.S. Ninth Circuit who clerked for famous Court of Appeals Judge J. T. Noonan in San Francisco, and Suzi is now a Resident in Anesthesiology at Brown in Providence, R.I. Both are Cornell University graduates with Honors. Suzi graduated with a BA in English Literature and mathematics and then earned a Masters degree at Oxford University before deciding to go to Medical School. She graduated from the Brown University Medical School in 2018. Tamara earned her advanced Law degree at NYU. Elaine loved to travel and has toured parts of Europe including England, France, Italy, Russia, and several Baltic nations. She also traveled in China and in the Caribbean to the Virgin Islands, and St. Martin where she had a number of relatives.She was at one time the President of the High Falls Civic Association and wasrecently an honored guest at the 350 th anniversary of the founding of High Falls festivities where she had a spot in the “reviewing stand”. The High Falls Conservancy recently honored her with an invitation to attend the celebration of the publishing of Stories of High Falls Volume V, 2019 in which she was included. She especially enjoyed her activities with the Stone Ridge Library Knitting Group. Her friends in that group greatly enhanced the last years of her life. http://www.lastingmemories.com/adaire-elaine-crepet
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 9, 2020