KINGSTON- Adele Kreppel, 99, a longtime resident of Kingston, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Flushing, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Louis & Mollie Gallin Black. Adele lived her life fully with amazing family, friends and neighbors who touched her heart with joy and laughter. She will be remembered for her honesty, integrity, her love of music and all things funny. Adele is survived by her two sons, Paul Kreppel and his partner, Murphy Jane Cross of New York and Louisiana, and Neil Kreppel and his wife Laureen of West Hills, Calif.; and four grandchildren, Will, Molly, Kevin and Kelsey Kreppel. Dozens of nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, Adele was predeceased by her dear husband, Irving Kreppel, who passed in 1998, and her siblings: Anna Levine, Grace Kirschner, Belle Werbalowsky, Paul, Sidney, Maurice, Harry, and Samuel Black, Jean Rae, Mildred Wilkenson, and Louis Holin. Special thanks to all the amazing heroes at Golden Hill who gave such loving care to “adorable” Adele. As Ade would say: “Have a good day. Have a good week. Have a good life!” A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Montrepose Cemetery at 1 p.m., with Rabbi Yitzchok Hecht of Congregation Agudas Achim, officiating. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral is honored to assist the family of Adele with the arrangements. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Congregation Agudas Achim, 254 Lucas Avenue, Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Adele by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/adele-kreppel