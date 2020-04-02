|
|
KINGSTON- Adele “Nan” M. Stabile, 91, of Kingston, NY passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, April 1, 2020 at Golden Hill Nursing & Rehabilitation Center She was born on May 23, 1928 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Yagos. Adele was the wife of the late Michael J. Stabile, he died on April 16, 1977 wih her husband, for many years, they were the proprietors of the Bridge Circle Restaurant in the Town of Ulster, later in life she was an “honorary employee” of Target where the employees became her extended family. Nan was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed camping, bingo, and spending time with her family, friends and her extended family from Target. She is survived her children, Michael J. Stabile, Jr., and his wife Kaye, Kathie A. Janasiewicz and her husband Carl, and Richard M. Stabile and his wife Terry; her “adopted daughter,” Helga Wenzel; grandchildren, Michael, Stephanie, Tiffany, Dena, Christian and Jerri, several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Her sister-in-law, Mary Stabile, and brother-in-law, Robert Rusnack. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Yagos. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests, contributions to Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 467 Delaware Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Hill Health Care Center and the employees of Target for all their love, kindness and friendship. A tribute for Adele may be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/adele-m-stabile
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 3, 2020