Agnes C. Rohr


1924 - 2020
Agnes C. Rohr Obituary
SAUGERTIES- Agnes C. Rohr, 95, of Rt 32, Saugerties, N.Y., passed away at home while in the comforting presence of her family on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 22, 1924; a daughter of the late Albert and Agnes (Johnson) Pollio. She is survived by her children, Richard (Jean) Rohr of Saugerties, Sabrina Spagnolo of New Jersey, Dawn Rohr of Saugerties, Bernadette Rohr of Catskill, Heidi (Michael) Harte of Palenville, Sean (Tammy) Rohr of Roundtop, N.Y.; 23 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Rohr, and her two sons, Robert and Dana Rohr. The Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, www.GVVFH.com , 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, N.Y., is entrusted with the care and arrangements for Agnes, which are private. http://www.lastingmemories.com/agnes-c-rohr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020
