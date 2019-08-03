|
Agnes Eigo WEST HURLEY- Agnes Eigo, 91, formerly of Washington Avenue, Kingston, died peacefully Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Arlene Havens. Born June 20, 1928 in Kingston; she is the daughter of the late Ernest and Lillian (Berardi) Perry. Agnes, affectionately known as “Nanny”, dedicated her life wholly to her family especially her five grandchildren whom she loved dearly and was so proud of, she was their best friend. She treasured every moment she spent with them, whether spending time on the beach in the Caribbean, traveling to Florida and going to Disney, watching their sporting events or simply sitting and being present with them. Her calendar was always full of events scheduled around her grandchildren. Agnes, known as “Aunt Ag” to her many nieces and nephews, was always supportive, available and someone they could depend on. Surviving is her daughter, Arlene Havens and her husband George of West Hurley; two sons, Michael Eigo of Kingston, and Dr. Thomas Eigo and his wife Julie of Bolton Landing; and five grandchildren: Alexandria Eigo, Lauren Havens, Annalee Eigo, Michael Havens, Adrianna Eigo. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Agnes is predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Eigo, who died April 24, 1995 as well as her four sisters, Josephine McGowan, Rita Schaefer, Lorraine Perry, and Gloria Plotzyk. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral procession will form Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. St. Joseph’s Church Kingston. Entombment to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 5, 2019