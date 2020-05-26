ULSTER PARK-Agnes Mary Hamilton, 88, of Ulster Park, NY, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 31, 1931 in Sleightsburg, N.Y., daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Shoemaker) Bridge. Agnes was married to the late Walter Hamilton, they wedon Dec. 31, 1951. Walter passed away in 2017. She worked at Kingston Hospital in Environmental Services until her retirement in 1998. Agnes is survived by her son, Walter (Diane) Hamilton, Jr. of Kingston; three daughters, Darlene (William) Loeffler of Kingston, Kristine Montana of Watervliet, and Thelma Bagley of Kerhonkson, her bother Allan Bridge, two sisters, Diane Monaco and Charlotte Talmadge, 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her daughter Denise Bockelmann,and her siblings, Mary Peterson, Elizabeth Keane, Ralph Bridge Jr., John Bridge, Clifford Bridge, and Harold Bridge. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to coronavirus, the service and inurnment in Riverview Cemetery, Port Ewen, will be held privately. A tribute for Agnes can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/agnes-mary-hamilton
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from May 26 to May 27, 2020.