KINGSTON- Agnes J. Hilmi, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus, Kingston, N.Y. She was 88. She was born in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of the late Giovanni and Francesca (Cancro) Profenna. She was an Xray Technician in her early years. She was a loving and dedicated wife of the late Dr. A. Matthew Hilmi, MD, for 39 years. They raised a wonderful family together, which she was so very proud of. She is survived by her children, David Hilmi (Beth) of Accord, Dr. Matthew A. Hilmi of Rhinebeck, Dr. Francesca Hilmi of Kingston, Celeste Hilmi-Richartz (Michael) of Kingston, Dr. John Hilmi (Ann Marie) of Wichita Falls, Texas, and her eight dearly loved grandchildren, who were her pride and joy: Anthony Hilmi, Steven Hilmi, Adrianna Elashker, Adam Elashker, Alexandra Hilmi, Izabella Hilmi, Marcella Hilmi, and Lucas Hilmi. She is also survived by her sister, Vanda Restifo (Salvatore) of Glendale, Ariz.; along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She enjoyed helping her family throughout her years, including assisting in their medical offices and spending time with and caring for her grandchildren. She loved traveling with her family on cruises and other trips abroad and domestically, experiencing many things and places in her lifetime. In the interest of public safety and the mandates by the Governor of NYS her service will be held privately in the future. George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., Rosendale, is assisting the family with arrangements. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in memory of Agnes Hilmi to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pa., 18901, or online www.dementiasociety.org. http://www.lastingmemories.com/agnes-j-hilmi

Published in the Daily Freeman from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
