Aksel Thiim MT. TREMPER- Aksel Thiim, 88, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019 at his home in Mt. Tremper, N.Y., surrounded by family. Aksel was born in Rejsby, Denmark, to Christen and Anne nee Prasse Thiim on Feb. 12, 1931. He survived Nazi occupation of Denmark and remained to complete a machinist apprenticeship followed by service in the Danish navy and then in the Danish merchant marine. Aksel met Monica Borcosque, a passenger traveling home to Buenos Aires, in 1954, as an engineer aboard the SS Birgitte Torm. The two fell madly in love and married in 1956, sailed as crewmates, and then settled in Odense, Denmark, where they welcomed their first child, Ralph. In 1958 they immigrated to the U.S. establishing a Scandinavian furniture store in New York. A son, Michael, and daughter, Linda, followed and, in 1966, the growing family relocated to the Catskills, joined shortly thereafter by twins Christian and Heidi. While Aksel worked as a machinist in Kingston for nearly 50 years, the family owned and operated Chichester’s Silver Creek Lodge housekeeping cabins for two decades before moving to their current home, built nearly single-handedly by Aksel. Aksel’s limitless abilities as a handyman and his talents as a woodworker are legendary in the Thiim family. Aksel is remembered by family and friends for his good nature, his quiet demeanor, his devotion to family, his quick wit, and his quick temper, which flared and evaporated in seconds. He was eternally young and strong until the end, and never complained even in the final, courageous, days of his life. Aksel is survived by his wife, five children, and twelve grandchildren. A memorial celebration of his life is being planned by his family for September at Aksel and Monica’s home. Donations in Aksel’s memory can be made to https://www.hvhos pice.org/foundation/do nate/. You may share a special memory with the family on Aksel’s Tribute Page at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019