TOWN OF LIVINGSTON- Alan Frederick Grant, 72, of Rt. 9, Town of Livingston, Columbia County, N.Y., formerly of Ellenville, N.Y., died peacefully on Sunday evening, April 5, 2020 at Livingston Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on May 1, 1947; a son of the late Fred and Genevieve (Gilbert) Grant. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during the Vietnam War, and earned the National Defense Service Medal. Alan was employed as a printer for Mohawk Printing for over 30 Years. He enjoyed watching old movies, listening to his records, and took special pride in collecting cars. Entrusted to the care of the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus. Interment and a graveside service was held privately at the Ulster County Veterans section of the New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Road, New Paltz, N.Y. To send an expression of condolence, visit Alan's Book of Memories at: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alan-frederick-grant
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 12, 2020