LAKE KATRINE-Alan Drury Van Wagenen, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lake Katrine. Alan was born in Hudson, N.Y. on Aug. 22, 1938 to Walter S. Van Wagenen and Sarah Drury Van Wagenen of Woodstock. Alan grew up in Woodstock, where his father Walter and mother Sally were the first principal and kindergarten teachers of the Woodstock Elementary School. Alan attended Kingston High School and then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. in June 1957 and was Honorably Discharged in April 1959. Alan worked as a police officer for the Town of Woodstock and a deputy sheriff for Ulster County Sheriff’s Dept. Alan also worked as a tradesman, building homes and fireplaces throughout the Woodstock community. Alan was known to grab a hammer, trowel, or saw to help a friend, a neighbor or the Woodstock community. Alan was one of five boys born to Walter and Sally. He is survived by his eldest brother Paul Van Wagenen of Woodstock, and younger brothers Jay Van Wagenen of Pueblo, Colo., and Ross Van Wagenen of Johnstown, Pa. Alan’s brother Carl S. Van Wagenen of Saugerties died Nov. 2, 2019. Alan married MaryEllen Gibbons of Port Jervis on June 24, 1961 and is survived by she and their four children, daughter Cindy and husband John Ryan, son Keith Van Wagenen and wife Karen Buczkowski, daughter Sheri and husband Todd Delisio, and son Kyle Van Wagenen. He is survived by seven grandsons, Patrick, Kriston, Terrance, Ian, Aiden, Liam, Cullen and one granddaughter Abie. Alan is also survived by sisters-in-law, Roberta, Suzanne, Alicia, and Karen. Family will receive friends at the Lasher Funeral Home Inc., 100 Tinker Street, Woodstock, N.Y. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Lloyd Cemetery, Highland, N.Y. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department Company #1, P.O. Box 483, Bearsville, N.Y. 12409 Condolences, tributes and favorite photos of Alan may be left for his family by visiting www.lasherfh.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/alan-drury-van-wagenen
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 1, 2020