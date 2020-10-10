1/1
Alaya Imaani-Lee Inniss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alaya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGSTON- Alaya Imaani-Lee Inniss, our peanut girl, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. She was born on Oct. 11, 2019 in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Infant daughter of Jordan Balcom and Ashante Inniss. Along with her parents she is survived by three brothers, Jordan, Jaxson, and Ashante who absolutely adored her; her great-grandparents, Cora Parker and Portia and Joseph Shaw; grandparents, Rhonda and Frank Balcom, Anita and Darryl Innis; aunts and uncles: Tiffany (David) Ferris, Alexandra and Ravelle Williams, Brandon Balcom, Imaani, Calif, Ishmael, Isiah, and Zaire Green, Jaiden and Dakota Inniss; as well as many cousins. Alaya is preceded in death by Dorothy Goodwin, Elaine and Donald Perry, Ronald Parker, and Lashaunda Green. Alaya will be missed more than anyone can imagine. Her passing has left huge voids in our hearts. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alaya-imaani-lee-inniss

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved