KINGSTON- Alaya Imaani-Lee Inniss, our peanut girl, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. She was born on Oct. 11, 2019 in Rhinebeck, N.Y. Infant daughter of Jordan Balcom and Ashante Inniss. Along with her parents she is survived by three brothers, Jordan, Jaxson, and Ashante who absolutely adored her; her great-grandparents, Cora Parker and Portia and Joseph Shaw; grandparents, Rhonda and Frank Balcom, Anita and Darryl Innis; aunts and uncles: Tiffany (David) Ferris, Alexandra and Ravelle Williams, Brandon Balcom, Imaani, Calif, Ishmael, Isiah, and Zaire Green, Jaiden and Dakota Inniss; as well as many cousins. Alaya is preceded in death by Dorothy Goodwin, Elaine and Donald Perry, Ronald Parker, and Lashaunda Green. Alaya will be missed more than anyone can imagine. Her passing has left huge voids in our hearts. http://www.lastingmemories.com/alaya-imaani-lee-inniss