Albert Beard KINGSTON-Albert Beard, 86, of Kingston, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in Jamaica, N.Y., he was the son of the late Albert and Anna Sabalauskas Beard. Albert graduated from Newtown High School in Queens, and from the State Teachers College at New Paltz. He obtained a Masters Degree from Queens College, pursued postgraduate study at New York University, and obtained a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Administration from SUNY New Paltz. Teaching and learning were both a career and a passion for Albert. He taught at New Paltz Central School District for 35 years, and at SUNY New Paltz. After retirement, he volunteered extensively with Ulster Literacy, then served on the Council of Bard Lifetime Learning Institute, acting as Secretary, and also tutored privately. Albert was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Connolly, and by his ex-wife, Betty Blackburn Tjossem. He is survived by his two children, Rebecca Beard of Rohnert Park, Calif., and Karl Beard and his wife Nancy of Kingston, and two grandchildren, Annika Beard of East Greenbush, N.Y., and Christopher Beard of Manhattan. Funeral Service and interment for Albert will be held privately. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. The family is deeply grateful to the staff of Golden Hill Rehabilitation Center, HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus, and Hudson Valley Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to the Ulster Literacy Association, 480 Aaron Ct., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Online condolences may be left for the family of Albert by visiting www.SimpsonGaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 14, 2019