SHOKAN- Albert Covello, 92, of Shokan, N.Y. passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, with his family by his side. Albert was born on Oct. 2, 1927 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Domenick and Mary Covello. Having lived through the Great Depression first hand, Albert started working at the age of 16. He was a tailor for G & G Dress Co. in Brooklyn and worked in the garment industry for over 45 years. Albert spent 40 years in Brooklyn where he met and married Rose his wife of 60 years. They later moved to Staten Island and then California. He spent the last 30 years of his life in Shokan to be close to his family. Albert had many interests, he enjoyed salt water fishing, crabbing, and clamming at his weekend home in Long Island. He was very mechanically minded and, on most days, could be found in his garage tinkering with almost everything, including engines, TV’s, and radios. He loved repairing and restoring old cars and would use his skills as an upholsterer to completely refurbish the seats, carpet, etc. Albert made it a point to always do his own carpentry, plumbing and electrical work. He even devised one of the first domestic solar hot water heaters and a cold-water drinking dispenser for a refrigerator. Above all, Albert was focused on his family. He loved making memories as “'Poppy” with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a great man who would stop whatever he was doing to help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed! Surviving him are his sons, Domenick (Lucille) Covello and Dennis (Nanci) Covello; five grandchildren, Anthony, Paul, Cristy, Nico, and Bianca; and five great-grandchildren, Sofia, Jax, Hudson, Siena, and Dimitri. A brother Tony Covello and many nieces and nephews also survive. He was predeceased by his wife Rose, and son Michael. Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Francis de Sales Church will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. Family and friends will be received, to honor, and remember Albert Covello following the Mass from 1 to 3 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. You may share a special memory with the family on Albert's Tribute Wall at www.gormleyfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Olive Rescue Squad, P.O. 151 Shokan, N.Y., 12481. http://www.lastingmemories.com/albert-covello
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020