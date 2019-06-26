Home

Albert D. “Ricky” Jackson KINGSTON- Albert D. “Ricky” Jackson, 75, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born on Jan. 16, 1944 the son of the late Roy and Margaret (Johnson) Jackson. He worked in retail in numerous stores like Robert Halls and NBO Apparel in Manhattan, N.Y., before retirement. He loved fishing and family gatherings. Ricky is survived his daughter, Stephanie (Joseph) Short; his grandchildren, Charles DeGroat, Amber Johnson, and Ashley Brodhead-Johnson; several great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Barry Jackson, David Jackson, and Robin Bodie. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Chanda Jackson. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary’s Benevolent Society, 188 North Street, Kingston, N.Y., on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. It was Ricky’s wish that attendees of the Celebration not wear black, as Ricky wanted this to be a Celebration rather than a time of mourning. A tribute for Ricky can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 27, 2019
