Albert “Al” F. Mitchell, Jr. SAWKILL- Albert “Al” F Mitchell, Jr., 69, of Sawkill, N.Y., passed peacefully Saturday morning, Feb. 23, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Al was born on Sept. 14, 1949 in Kingston, the son of the late Albert and Margaret (MacDonald) Mitchell. Albert was married to Dorothy (Friese) Mitchell, they wed on Oct. 16, 1971. Albert worked over 18 years and is still a current member of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, where he was a Corrections Officer for many years. He attended the Grace Community Church, he enjoyed old cars, music, races, good friends, family, telling jokes, food, especially sweets and spending time with his little buddy Kaidyn. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mitchell of Sawkill; his daughters, Danielle Parker and her husband Eddie of Port Ewen, Jennifer Troccia and her husband Tony of Kingston; his grandchildren, Carrington, Sydney, Ariana, and Davon Parker, and Kaidyn Troccia; his sibling, Darlene Neitzell and her husband Cornell, Robert Mitchell and his wife Karen, Earl Mitchell and Eugene Mitchell and his wife Kristi; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, where family and friends may visit on Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. The Celebration of Al’s life will be at the Grace Community Church, 160 Seremma Court, Lake Katrine, on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Sawkill, N.Y. The family suggests, In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.samaritanspurse.org or A tribute for Albert can be found at www.Key serFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 26, 2019